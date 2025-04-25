Jets hit absolute home run with athletic freak at offensive tackle

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The New York Jets didn’t overthink their seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — and that might pay off in a big way.

Instead of chasing a flashy skill player, they went trench-first, snagging Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, a freakish athlete with long-term franchise tackle potential.

And if you’re looking for upside, Membou checks every box.

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A 6’3”, 314-Pound Freight Train With a Track Speed

Membou isn’t just a big body. He’s a rare physical specimen.

He ran a 4.91 40-yard dash at the combine and scored a jaw-dropping 9.90 Relative Athletic Score. That’s elite athleticism — for any position — but when it’s coming from your 314-pound right tackle, it’s borderline unfair.

On the field, he backs it up with production. Over 827 snaps in 2024, the 21-year-old didn’t give up a single sack and allowed just eight pressures. That’s not just solid — it’s dominant.

He plays with the kind of leverage and technique that usually takes years to develop. Now, he’ll likely be plugged right into the starting lineup from day one.

How the Offensive Line is Finally Coming Together

After years of investing in the offensive line, the Jets may finally be putting the pieces together.

Their projected 2025 offensive line now features Olu Fashanu at left tackle, John Simpson at left guard, Joe Tippmann at center, Alijah Vera-Tucker at right guard, and Membou locking down the right edge.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

That group has the potential to be one of the best in the AFC — a massive shift from what we’ve seen in recent seasons.

And for a team trying to build consistency around Justin Fields, investing in pass protection was the right call.

Can Membou Anchor the Line for the Next Decade?

If everything goes to plan, yes.

The Jets didn’t just land a plug-and-play starter — they might’ve secured the kind of lineman that becomes a decade-long fixture, much like D’Brickashaw Ferguson was in the past.

Membou has the traits, the production, and the mentality.

Now it’s just about turning potential into consistency — and based on his profile, that day could come sooner than later.

