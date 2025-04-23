The Jets would be out of their mind to trade star offensive playmaker

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The rumor mill has been churning, and one name that’s surprisingly come up in recent mock trade scenarios is Jets running back Breece Hall. But if the Jets are serious about building around their young core and finally creating a stable offense, moving on from Hall would be a head-scratching, short-sighted decision.

Hall Has Star Potential — They Just Need to Unleash It

At just 23 years old, Hall still has years of prime football ahead of him. The former second-round pick from the 2022 draft has already shown flashes of elite-level production — even in a broken offensive system.

Last season, Hall racked up 876 rushing yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and punched in five touchdowns. What really sets him apart, though, is his impact in the passing game. He posted 483 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air, giving him over 1,300 all-purpose yards on a struggling offense with almost no stability.

That kind of dual-threat capability doesn’t grow on trees, especially not at that age and with that kind of contract control.

A Mock Trade That Makes No Sense

One recent trade proposal had Hall headed to the Dallas Cowboys for the 76th overall pick — a third-rounder. That might make sense for Dallas, but for the Jets? It’s selling low on a player who could be a franchise cornerstone.

Yes, Hall has dealt with injury in the past, but he’s trending in the right direction health-wise. And with a more competent offensive line and the potential for a more creative offensive scheme under new leadership, he could easily blow past the 1,000-yard mark on the ground alone.

Why Not Extend Instead?

Rather than giving up on Hall prematurely, the Jets should consider extending him. Running backs don’t always break the bank, and they may be able to secure Hall on a team-friendly deal before he hits his absolute peak.

He’s still on his rookie contract, and there’s no urgency to push him out the door — especially not when they’re trying to build some semblance of continuity on offense. Getting rid of Hall now would be like tossing your umbrella during a rainstorm just because it hasn’t kept you bone-dry every time.

The Smart Play: Build Around Breece

Hall gives the Jets a proven producer, a rare offensive weapon, and a 23-year-old with untapped upside. Trading him now, before he’s had a true chance to thrive in a stable system, would be betting against your own player development — and ultimately, your future.

In an offseason where the Jets need to take steps forward, not sideways, keeping Breece Hall isn’t just a smart move — it’s a necessary one.