The Jets made a sneaky good signing to upgrade their secondary this offseason

It always seemed like it would be difficult for the Jets to retain DJ Reed this offseason. Once he departed in free agency, the Jets needed to pivot and find his replacement.

They found that replacement in former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens.

Brandon Stephens has quality experience

Stephens is a talented player who is coming off a 2024 season. Last season, he had 10 pass defenses, 1.5 sacks, and 70 combined tackles.

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Sauce Gardner being the Jets’ CB1, they needed a second player who could take on playmakers on the other side. What helps Stephens stand out is his ability to stay on the field.

Over the last two seasons, Stephens has played 33 out of 34 games. In every game that he was able to play in, he started.

A three-year, $36 million contract for Stephens is a solid deal. After losing an outside corner in Reed, they knew adding one back would be at the top of their list.

Jets’ new addition could be a stopgap player

Although Stephens should be a solid player this season, he might only maintain his role in the defense until rookie third-round CB Azareye’h Thomas is ready to go.

Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Stephens gives the Jets an experienced veteran to help build while they develop this young player. Coming out of college, Thomas is a raw prospect who needs time to develop. Having Stephens in front of him should help the rookie take his time to grow.

In his final season in college, Thomas totaled 52 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception for Florida State University.

Stephens was brought in to start opposite Gardner. But in the meantime, he will be helping a new Jets defensive back build up and eventually take over.