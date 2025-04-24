The Jets could draft the next Jeremy Shockey with elite tight end prospect

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are sitting in a position of power with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While most expect them to go offensive line or wide receiver, Penn State star tight end Tyler Warren might be the surprise name that changes everything.

Warren checks every box: size, athleticism, hands, blocking — and character. At 6’5” and 256 pounds, the 22-year-old plays with a chip on his shoulder and carries himself with the kind of edge that once made Jeremy Shockey a legend in New York.

The Jets need a true safety valve for Justin Fields

Right now, the Jets’ offense is built on hope.

They hope Justin Fields can find consistency. They hope the offensive line holds up. They hope someone besides Garrett Wilson can become a reliable target.

Tyler Warren would instantly stabilize the chaos.

He recorded 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Penn State, hauling in 77% of his targets. Most impressively, he dropped just three passes on 135 targets.

That kind of reliability makes him a dream security blanket for a quarterback trying to regain confidence.

A new identity at tight end

Jeremy Ruckert is expected to be the Jets’ starter at tight end heading into the year, but drafting Warren would shake that up immediately.

Ruckert would slide into a TE2 role — something he’s more suited for — while Warren becomes a featured piece in the new offense.

Not only is Warren a big-bodied receiving threat, but he’s also a solid blocker. He brings a well-rounded game and elite-level attitude to a team that desperately needs consistency.

Why character matters

Warren isn’t just a stat machine. He’s known for his high football IQ and strong locker room presence — something head coach Aaron Glenn will prioritize.

Adding a player like Warren gives the Jets a leader-in-the-making who can help define the next generation of Jets football.

If the Jets want to invest in Fields’ success and build something sustainable, Tyler Warren might be the bold — and brilliant — pick they need.