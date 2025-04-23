Jets could be locking in on plug-and-play right tackle with 7th overall pick

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New York Jets find themselves at a crossroads—do they add a flashy playmaker or finally seal up the offensive line once and for all?

Despite reports linking them to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, a new name has entered the conversation that could reshape their draft plans. According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou might just be the guy who brings stability to an O-line that’s seen more rotation than a revolving door.

Membou Checks Every Box for the Jets

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 314 pounds, Membou isn’t just a big body—he’s a refined technician who played 800 snaps at right tackle last season without surrendering a single sack.

Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Let that sink in. Zero sacks allowed.

He gave up just eight pressures in total and was a rock for Missouri, earning All-SEC honors for his consistency and strength in pass protection. On top of that, Membou has started 30 consecutive games, proving he’s as reliable as they come—a luxury for a Jets franchise that has been plagued by injuries and underperformance up front.

The Finishing Piece to the Puzzle?

For the Jets, the appeal is obvious. With Morgan Moses departing in free agency and a quarterback in Justin Fields who thrives when protected, locking down the right tackle spot could be the most practical—and impactful—move they make all offseason.

“Look, I think you’re going to be in a good spot there to get somebody that comes right in and makes an impact and starts,” Jeremiah said. “They could kind of put the finishing piece on the offensive line with someone like Membou, who would be comfortable just plugging right in at right tackle. All of a sudden, now what was an endless journey to fix the offensive line, you could almost say is pretty complete with him.”

That’s a strong endorsement—and a reality the Jets can’t ignore.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Flash vs Foundation

Sure, Tyler Warren brings excitement and versatility as a tight end with big-play potential. But when your offense has spent the last two years trying to stand upright for more than two seconds, the trenches take priority.

A stable offensive line isn’t just a luxury anymore—it’s a necessity. And if Membou continues to rise in the Jets’ evaluations, he could very well be the final brick in a long-overdue foundation for a franchise looking to finally turn the corner.



