The Jets are cooking up something diabolical on offense

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The New York Jets might be cooking up something completely different in 2025.

Gone are the days of relying on Aaron Rodgers’ arm — and in comes Justin Fields, whose game hinges on legs before launch.

A new quarterback, a new identity

Fields isn’t a traditional drop-back passer.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

He’s a dynamic runner with explosive traits, but his passing has always raised eyebrows.

Last season, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 1106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception — solid numbers in a limited sample.

But it’s his legs that make him dangerous. He added 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Still, Fields fumbled six times, highlighting a concern that comes with his run-first style.

Fields flashes upside, but not consistency

When Fields throws deep, he’s shown flashes.

In 2023, he completed 44.2% of passes traveling 20+ yards, logging 673 yards and eight touchdowns.

But the rest of the field remains a challenge.

He struggles moving through progressions and often drops his eyes too quickly under pressure, leading to broken plays and lost rhythm.

That tendency suggests the Jets aren’t building a pass-heavy attack — they’re likely constructing a system designed to support Fields’ mobility and simplify the offensive reads.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Jets are shifting toward a ground-and-pound approach

That brings us to the backfield — and why trading Breece Hall never made sense.

The Jets will likely run the offense through Hall, sophomore Braelon Allen, and gadget threats like rookie Arian Smith.

Hall is still the centerpiece here, and with Fields under center, expect a heavy dose of RPOs, designed quarterback runs, and short passing concepts to complement the run game.

Smith, a fourth-round pick, might be a surprise contributor in jet sweeps and screen plays designed to leverage his 4.36 speed.

A tough break for Garrett Wilson?

While Garrett Wilson is easily the Jets’ best receiver, he might get lost in the shuffle a bit.

Fields doesn’t favor high-volume WR1s — at least not the way elite passers like Rodgers or Mahomes do.

The Jets picked up Wilson’s fifth-year option, giving them more time to figure out how to maximize him.

But if Fields can’t consistently deliver from the pocket, Wilson may need to feast on manufactured touches or big plays, rather than volume.

Don’t expect fireworks — expect bruises

This Jets offense is shaping up to be less about air attacks and more about grinding down opponents.

The pieces are in place for a physical, run-first identity — and Fields is the centerpiece of that transformation.

How well it works? That depends on if Fields can protect the ball and keep defenses honest.

