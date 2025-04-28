Jets gamble big on blazing-fast receiver with major red flags

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Jets might’ve found one of the fastest players in the NFL Draft — but they also grabbed one of the most frustrating.

With the 2025 NFL Draft still fresh, questions are already swirling around the Jets’ decision to take Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith, a player defined as much by his electric speed as his maddening inconsistency.

Blazing speed, but shaky hands could derail the plan

Smith’s athletic profile is off the charts.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old wideout clocked a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine with a 1.51 10-yard split — numbers that turn heads in any war room.

Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds, Smith profiles as a pure burner, capable of stretching defenses vertically and forcing safeties to respect his speed every single snap.

But here’s the problem: he struggles to catch the ball.

Smith dropped 10 passes last season on 72 targets, posting just a 66.7% reception rate. His ball-tracking issues and trouble with contested catches are real concerns, and that’s before you even get into his sometimes-sloppy route running.

Where Smith fits into the Jets’ offense

The Jets already had a major hole to fill after losing Davante Adams, and they’re clearly betting big on Smith’s athleticism.

Most analysts projected him as a late sixth or seventh-round pick — or even an undrafted priority signing — but the Jets snatched him in the fourth round, a move that raised plenty of eyebrows.

Smith spent nearly 80% of his snaps out wide last year but also lined up in the slot about 20% of the time, giving him some versatility.

Expect the Jets to scheme him touches on quick screens, jet sweeps, and deep shots downfield where his straight-line speed can shine. He may even take a few end-arounds, operating more like a gadget player early in his career.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Can the Jets unlock Smith’s untapped potential?

There’s no questioning the speed — Smith is a rocket on the field.

But without improved hands and more refined route running, he risks being another name on the long list of “what could have been” receivers.

The Jets are clearly hoping to develop his raw tools and turn him into a legitimate weapon. If they can coach up his hands and polish his fundamentals, Smith could be a nightmare for opposing defenses.

But right now, it’s a gamble — and using a fourth-round pick on a developmental project is a move that will be second-guessed until (and unless) Smith proves he was worth it.

Popular Reading