Could the Jets’ offensive line be a top-five unit after selection of promising 1st-round tackle?

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New York Jets entered this year’s NFL draft with some big needs, especially in the offensive line. The group had underwhelmed significantly in 2024 and was a key part of why their season went awry.

Jets praised for first-round draft choice

In the first round of the draft, the Jets took offensive tackle Armand Membou seventh overall to fortify a lackluster frontline group. There was speculation that they were going to go with tight end Tyler Warren with their pick, but they instead opted to address the offensive line.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fansided’s Mike Phillips liked the pick by New York, and believes that Membou was the team’s best draft choice in this year’s edition.

“The first draft for the new regime in Florham Park focused on substance over style, which is perfectly encapsulated by the pick of Membou at No. 7 overall,” Phillips wrote. “Membou will slide right into the open hole the Jets have at right tackle and give the group a chance to be a Top 5 unit in the league with all of its starters under the age of 30.”

Beefing up the offensive line was a priority for the Jets

The Jets are going to have a different look offensively in 2025. Most notably, Aaron Rodgers is out as quarterback and Justin Fields has been signed to replace him, which will bring a different dynamic to their offense this upcoming season.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Unlike Rodgers who primarily made plays in the pocket, Fields is a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays both on the ground and through the air off a scramble. Therefore, having proper protection for Fields will open up many more playmaking opportunities.

Membou was viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in the entire draft class. This will be a crucial season for Gang Green as Aaron Glenn takes over in his first season as head coach. Membou’s presence could help unlock the offense and lead the team to find success this season.