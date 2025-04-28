Jets hoping to cash in big with 4th round Alabama standout safety

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The New York Jets walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft feeling good about the future of their offensive line, but they didn’t neglect the defensive side either.

One of their most underrated picks might end up being Alabama safety Malachi Moore, a versatile and experienced player with plenty of upside.

What Malachi Moore brings to the Jets’ defense

Moore, a 23-year-old who stands at 5’11” and 196 pounds, carved out an impressive collegiate career with Alabama.

Over five seasons, he racked up 214 tackles, seven interceptions, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 31 passes defended.

Last year, Moore truly elevated his game in coverage, allowing just 132 yards all season, while producing two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

His ability to blanket receivers and stay disciplined in zone coverage made him one of the better coverage safeties in college football in 2024.

How Moore can make an immediate impact

The Jets are expected to give Moore every opportunity to carve out a role, especially with his versatility.

He can play deep safety, step into the slot when needed, and bring leadership qualities as a two-year team captain at Alabama.

On special teams, Moore should be a Day 1 contributor, using his athleticism and quick instincts to make an impact as a gunner.

His missed tackle rate dropped to just 6.8% last season, showcasing noticeable improvement in his fundamentals.

Areas where Moore must improve

The big concern with Moore will always be his size.

He’s not an imposing presence against the run and doesn’t play with overwhelming physicality, which could limit his role against bigger NFL ball carriers.

Still, his instincts, ball skills, and coverage versatility are difficult to ignore.

If the Jets use him correctly — primarily in space and in passing situations — Moore could turn into a sneaky good contributor for a defense that thrives on versatility.

