Grading the New York Jets’ 2025 NFL Draft

With the draft behind us and the Jets wrapping up their offseason plans, it’s time to take a look at what they plan to do this season. Today, I’ll go over my grades for every draft pick, and how I think they will fit into the plans of the current Jets, and what they bring for the future. We start with Gang Green’s newest first-round selection, Armand Membou.

Round 1 – OL Armand Membou (A)

This is the perfect selection. I had him as one of my favorite fits for any player-team combo in the draft. Membou is going to start at right tackle immediately and will be a big part of the Jets’ future. The Jets are going to run the ball more than just about any team this year, and I expect them to feel like they can have an even split between which direction they run. Just a great selection for the Jets, as this would’ve been my pick as well.

Round 2 – TE Mason Taylor (B-)

The Jets knew they needed a tight end coming into the draft, and they found their guy in Mason Taylor. He is a solid player overall who can be a good safety blanket for Justin Fields this season. While they fill a need, I don’t believe they should’ve taken the player here. I would’ve attacked another position and traded back in later in the draft to snag a guy like Gunnar Helm.

Round 3 – DB Azareye’h Thomas (A-)

A guy who fell much later than I expected in the draft, Azareye’h Thomas, slides to the third round. A very good player here for the Jets, who may have found their guy that can eventually take over D.J. Reed’s job. I do like this pick a lot, but I wouldn’t give him any higher because of his inexperience.

Round 4 – WR Arian Smith (C)

I do believe Arian Smith has a lot of talent, but I am not the biggest fan of his game. He is extremely fast, but doesn’t have the hands you would like for a receiver. He dropped 10 passes this past season, but I believe the Jets will find other ways to get him involved. Jet sweeps, reverses, there are ways to get a speedy receiver the ball. Overall, not a bad pick.

Round 4 – S Malachi Moore (B-)

There was a need for safety depth here for the Jets, so adding Malachi Moore is by no means a bad pick. I do believe that he has aspirations to be a solid starter, and he could if he fulfills his potential. I believe that there were other picks at different positions on the board that I would’ve gone, but overall solid selection.

Round 5 – LB Francisco Mauigoa (C+)

C.J. Mosley was released this offseason by the team, so they needed to add some sort of depth at the position. They took a decent-sized reach here on the Miami talent, but overall, he is pretty good. He is a good tackler, which is needed for this team. He may not see the field right away, but could and I expect will play a role on special teams.

Round 5 – EDGE/DL Tyler Baron (B+)

Another play out of Miami here, Tyler Baron adds some much-needed size and length for the Jets. He could play a pretty decent role for the Jets in early down positions, filling in for Will McDonald on running downs. I like this pick a lot, and think he fits a big need for ‘Gang Green’. Another highly graded pick for me here.

Overall Class Grade (B+)

I think that a lot of positions of need were filled here by the new office, while still adding quality talent. There are a few picks I would’ve redone if I were in the office, but this was a nice haul. Some big contributors right away, in Membou and Taylor, while others could develop into quality starters, like Thomas. I like this class a lot for the Jets, as they look to turn everyone’s outlook on them around.