2025 NFL Draft: Best team fits for some of the class’s top prospects

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft is just over 24 hours away, and mock drafts are on fire. Every year, there are some prospects who just need the perfect situation to maximize their talents. Sometimes, it’s all about being selected by the right team. In this article, I will break down some of the best prospects’ team fits as we preview this weekend’s big event.

Georgia DL Mykel Williams – San Francisco 49ers

There are about five players in the first round who really fit the Wide 9 scheme of the 49ers, and possibly the best fitted one may be Mykel Williams. His elite run-stopping abilities would get put to work, as the scheme best suits players who are capable of filling multiple holes. The 49ers could even think about bouncing him inside on plays, as he definitely is suited for it.

Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

His pass-rushing ability is also above average, although he does need to work on acquiring more elite moves. Kris Kocurek, the 49ers’ defensive line coach, is known for bringing out the best in players. Why not take a length, explosive player like Williams and turn him into a beast off the edge?

They truly need a player who can be outstanding and can take a lot of snaps. Williams could do all that, and play multiple positions and excel at them. He has the physical frame to do it, it is all up to now just being coached into the player they want him as. Mykel is a beast, and the 49ers could be the best fit to take him with No. 11.

UNC RB Omarion Hampton – Dallas Cowboys

If I thought there was a chance Ashton Jeanty was there at this pick, I would have said him. However, Hampton really does fit the Cowboys pretty nicely. The Cowboys need a back, pretty desperately, even after they had signed Javonte Williams earlier in the offseason. They need some firepower, and Hampton brings that.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Omarion Hampton ran for about 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. Just crazy numbers for a guy who seemingly didn’t get a lot of hype until recently. The Cowboys last season had Rico Dowdle and Zeke, but that didn’t work out as good as they wanted. Hampton steps right in and plays a big role in an offense looking for change.

This is such a good fit as it takes away some of the stress from Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb. Defenses might have to keep some more linebackers in the box with Hampton, as otherwise, there may be more of a tendency to drop everyone into coverage. Finding ways to help your franchise quarterback is at the top of the list this offseason, and Hampton brings that.

Michigan TE Colston Loveland – Los Angeles Chargers

The need for help on this offense is pretty evident. Although the Chargers do like to run the ball a lot, I expect there to be changes in this offense. One change that could come through the draft, and would be a big addition, would be Colston Loveland on the Chargers.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loveland is an outstanding receiving threat who could be spread out as almost a wide receiver. His ability to run after the catch is dynamic, as if you get him in space, he loves to make plays. As seen at Michigan, Loveland has a skillset that can be used in multiple styles of offense.

What I haven’t discussed much is his run blocking. While his receiving ability is A tier, I would say he leaves much to be desired in the blocking department. This is something that needs to be improved upon in the NFL for him to be considered elite, but he definitely could get involved if asked. I like Loveland as a prospect a lot, and if the Chargers don’t move up or down, I could see them selecting him.

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen – Cincinnati Bengals

A prospect who has been getting my love for a while seems to have planted himself in the first round. Walter Nolen is a freak talent. He truly has some of the best pass-rush abilities I have seen from a defensive tackle, and I believe his stuff transfers to the next level. Nolen knows how to throw his hands and is extremely strong on contact.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

His calling card, like I said, is his ability to rush the quarterback. At Ole Miss this past season, Nolen posted 6.5 sacks, 27 QB hurries, and 48 total tackles. His run-stuffing ability does need work, and that I won’t lie about, but clearly, there is talent waiting to be shown in Nolen.

On the Bengals, he really would fill a lot of holes. They have been dying for an elite defensive tackle, and that is what Nolen brings. He can help you out a lot on the inside, hopefully taking some of the burden away from Trey Hendrickson. And if they do what I believe they will, and also draft an edge, this defensive front could turn some heads. Nolen is a guy many teams are interested in, including the 49ers and the Broncos, so acquiring the talented lineman would be a big positive for the Bengals.

Missouri OT Armand Membou – New York Jets

I discussed this in my final mock draft that I posted, but Membou to the Jets really is a great fit. Armand Membou is a sure-fire high-quality tackle who will be a staple of this Jets offensive line right away. He is a draft and play guy, who slides right into their right tackle position, a perfect hand-in-glove fit.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Mizzouri football likes to run the rock, and that is exactly what the Jets seem destined to do. Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and a coach who is coming from the Detroit Lions staff. This team will be physical, the exact style of football Armand Membou plays.

He is one of the best run blockers in this class and is very good at pass protection as well. This truly is such an outstanding fit, and it seems like he most definitely will be the pick. Membou will not fall past pick 13, but it seems as if the Jets are highly interested at No. 7.

