NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Giants trade up for QB, Shedeur Sanders slips, Chiefs land elite TE

Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Long awaited, my final mock draft of the 2025 NFL Draft season. A lot of these selections, and I mean A LOT, have the chance to go much differently. I can see plenty of teams making moves not discussed here, and also teams going different directions. I have explanations for all selections, and I hope everyone enjoys. Let’s get started with pick No. 1.

Pick 1 – Titans: Miami QB Cam Ward

We start off again with my final mock draft, and you guessed it, Cam Ward is a Titan. I’ll keep this one short, as this one feels obvious. A QB-needy team selects the best QB in the draft, as it seems like a hand-in-glove fit. Cam Ward, you are a Tennessee Titan.

Pick 2 – Browns: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter

I have been thinking this for a while, but I tend to write based on facts and not opinions. Now that there are some reports of interest there, I feel it is time to mock it. Travis Hunter fills an immediate role at receiver for this Browns team, who also have a few corners coming up on contract years. They get the opportunity to draft two positions for the price of one, and they pull the trigger and select the dual-threat star.

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 3 – Giants: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

Giants fans, and fans all around the league, may not see a reason for selecting Abdul Carter here with the 3rd overall pick. They did just acquire Brian Burns, and have Kayvon Thibodeaux on the opposite side. But the latter hasn’t really lived up to much of his hype, and while that could easily flip with a healthy defensive line and help around him, they could get a surefire No. 1 pass rusher in Abdul Carter. If I were to switch my player rankings around, he would be my number 1 player.

Pick 4 – Patriots: LSU OT Will Campbell

The best pure lineman in this draft cycle ends up with the Patriots, as Will Campbell is the pick here. He brings a quality presence to the left side of this offensive line, as they look to fix what went wrong last year. This feels like an obvious fit if the previous 2 picks are off the board. So here, the Patriots take Campbell.

Pick 5 – Jaguars: Michigan DT Mason Graham

The Michigan defensive tackle finds a new home, this time in Jacksonville as a Jaguar. He is a phenomenal defender, as he is a quality run and pass stopper. I truly believe he has All-Pro talent, and we could see that come to fruition soon as he is surrounded by quality pieces on the defensive front. Jacksonville’s defense might surprise some this year if they do take Mason Graham.

Pick 6 – Raiders: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

The major hole on this team is running back, so why not just take the best player on the board, and Ashton Jeanty? He is truly one of the best running back prospects of the past few years, as I expect him to be a great NFL back. This is also another pick that many have projected, but these top 6 picks seem pretty locked in unless there is a surprising move/selection.

Pick 7 – Jets: Missouri OT Armand Membou

Now the first pick with a little ‘controversy’, as the Jets take Armand Membou. While there may be bigger holes on the team, which I expect a lot of Jets fans to say that they need a receiver or tight end way more than this. But with Justin Fields as your quarterback, and a coach who has said that he expects to run the ball a lot, I think building a quality offensive line would fit better. Now you have 2 quality tackles that will be cornerstones of your franchise for years to come.

Pick 8 – Panthers: Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker

An athletic freak, and my favorite player in this class, Jalon Walker, ends up on the Carolina Panthers. He is surrounded by outstanding talent, although they have brought in a few players for the defense this free agency. I expect Walker to be given the reins to fly around and be the freak athlete he is.

Pick 9 – Saints: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Derek Carr is presumably down for a while, but even if he were to be able to go, I would still expect the Saints to snag Shedeur Sanders. He ‘falls’ in this mock draft, but it feels like one of the better fits in the draft. They need a cheaper player that they can rely on while trying to get their cap situation under control, and I think Shedeur can be that. If given another piece on the receiving core, I think that Sanders could be a great fit in New Orleans.

Pick 10 – Bears: UNC RB Omarion Hampton

A Jahmyr Gibbs-type jump here for the UNC back, as Omarion Hampton has a new home in Chicago. He slides into a backfield that already has DeAndre Swift, but we can expect him to get much better very quickly. Once Swift is gone, he takes over as the lead back and is paired with Caleb Williams as they look to create a deadly offense just as Ben Johnson did in Detroit.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pick 11 – 49ers: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

I really was torn with this pick. There realistically are about 8-10 players who could end up going at this pick, with the majority being in the trenches. I ended up taking Shemar Stewart here based on pure freak talent, which is much untapped. Kris Kocurek and Robert Saleh would love to have a player like Stewart opposite Nick Bosa, and Stewart, in my opinion, would be one of the best fits. He brings elite traits that, with good coaching, can turn him into a phenom off the edge.

Pick 12 – Cowboys: Texas WR Matthew Golden

Many fans would expect the Cowboys to jump on Tetairoa McMillan here, but they have an elite ball-dominant receiver in Ceedee Lamb. Putting Matthew Golden on this team would create a brand new, dynamic version that we haven’t seen in a few years for Dallas. While Golden may not be one of my favorite picks for the Cowboys here, the sheer talent with the speed combination is electric.

Pick 13 – Dolphins: Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr

Kelvin Banks Jr. would just be a perfect fit in the Mike McDonald system in Miami. I would expect him to plug and play right away and fill in the hole that Terron Armstead, who recently retired, left behind. This gives Tua Tagovailoa a protector from the front side.

Pick 14 – Colts: Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren could be hearing his name being called much earlier than pick 14 in this draft, but for my final predictions, he slipped down. He is an elite prospect, but many teams might not feel that they should use an extremely early pick on a tight end. He will bring a physicality to the run game, while also being a great pass catcher. He would fit in tremendously with the Colts.

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 15 – Chargers (Via Falcons): Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

Chargers send picks #22, #86, and #158 to the Falcons for picks #15 and a 2026 5th rounder

The first trade of the day comes in a bit later than usual, as the Chargers move up and take Tetairoa McMillan. This offseason, they lost wide receiver Josh Palmer to the Buffalo Bills and brought back Mike Williams on a 1 year contract. Bringing in a big, athletic threat wide receiver in Tet could be big for the Chargers, as they look to make a big push for it all soon. They pair Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert with a 6’4, big body frame that will be sure to open the offense up.

Pick 16 – Cardinals: Marshall EDGE Mike Green

Mike Green has a track record of being dominant. Looking at this past season, you just see the talent right away. He may not be an elite run stopper, which he may just be average at, but his pass rusher is outstanding. He has talked about his off-the-field issues, which have affected him since high school, and by the way he speaks about it, it feels like he has nothing to hide. I believe Green is going to be an elite player, and he finds his way on the Cardinals, working with Josh Sweat.

Pick 17 – Bengals: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

The Bengals’ defense needs help. Everywhere. They have Trey Hendrickson, but don’t have much other help on the defensive line next to him. Nolen is a great pass rusher and has the ability to be a good run defender if he stays in his rush lanes. He is extremely explosive, and in my opinion, would be a great fit on the Bengals front.

Pick 18 – Seahawks: Alabama OG Tyler Booker

I am a bit surprised that the Seahawks didn’t spend more this past offseason on protecting their new franchise guy in Sam Darnold, but general manager John Schneider has a plan. I believe that he will spend top draft picks on securing his offensive line, and Tyler Booker is just that. He will be a plug-in guard, and may be the most pro-ready offensive lineman in this draft. Tyler Booker to the Seahawks.

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Pick 19 – Buccaneers: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

Jihaad Campbell may be a player who is a riser on draft day, even though he had shoulder surgery. He is elite, with great pass coverage, good run fits, and an extremely underrated pass rush ability as a linebacker. I can see him going as high as 11, but here I have him sliding to the Buccaneers. He will learn under Lavonte David, and will eventually take over the Bucs’ linebacking core.

Pick 20 – Broncos: Michigan CB Will Johnson

Patrick Surtain, as we all know, is probably the best cornerback in the NFL. But on the opposite side of him, they do not have an extremely elite player. They added Talanoa Hufanga this offseason as a safety, and Dre Greenlaw for the linebacking core, but taking Will Johnson here locks down their defense. They have the potential to be one of the scariest defenses in the league, and if Johnson slips this far, I expect them to grab him.

Pick 21 – Steelers: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

As of when I am writing this, Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision. I do not believe Mike Tomlin and company would like to wait much longer for their quarterback this season. Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss can definitely be a solid starter right away, and having him under 5 years of team control would be the cherry on top. Russell Wilson last season didn’t do much that said wow, but with Dart, there is much potential to grow.The Steelers find their guy in Jaxson Dart, who will be a contributor immediately.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pick 22 – Falcons (Via Chargers): Georgia DL Mykel Williams

Another player who I believe could be going much higher than I have mocked, the Falcons still get a top pass rusher in Mykel Williams. They brought in Jeff Ulbrich this offseason, who typically loves his 4-3 defensive look, which is highly different from what Atlanta is used to. I expect them to be willing to make a change, and drafting Williams here would be the first sign of development for the Falcons.

Pick 23 – Packers: Texas CB Jahdae Barron

I don’t really think anyone is too sure of what is happening with Jaire Alexander. Is he staying, going? Who knows? But drafting a faller like Jahdae Barron to be one of their ball hawk players on the defensive side would be an outstanding fit. If Golden, or even McMillan, were to fall here, they wouldn’t hesitate to select him. But, instead, they land a top defensive back in Jahdae Barron.

Pick 24 – Giants (Via Vikings): Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Giants trade picks #34, #65, and #154 to the Vikings for picks #24 and #187

The jobs of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the line this offseason. There needs to be change, there needs to be improvement, and there needs to be potential. Signing Russ and Jameis Winston will only get you so far, as they are proven veteran staples. But Jalen Milroe has all of the potential in the world. I believe the Giants do this, thinking Russ starts and finishes out the season, and ultimately let him go. They then start Jameis next season, until they truly believe that their guy, Jalen Milroe, is ready. Giants fans, be happy, you have hopefully found your quarterback of the future.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Pick 25 – Texans: NDSU OL Grey Zabel

The Texans have made some pretty significant changes on their offensive line this offseason, which is headlined by trading Laremy Tunsil. They need flexibility and versatility, so why not grab an offensive lineman who could play anywhere, in Grey Zabel? The NDSU lineman would plug in anywhere asked to, and will make immediate contributions to this line. C.J Stroud gets his help on the front here in Grey Zabel.

Pick 26 – Rams: Georgia S Malaki Starks

The biggest faller of the draft finds his home in Los Angeles, as Malaki Starks has finally been selected. The Rams draft the best possible player here, and get a top-notch player at a big discount at pick 26. Starks will start immediately, and while this may not be a big need for the Rams, you drafted the best player you could have. Malaki Starks gets to hear his name called on draft night, and to the Rams he goes.

Pick 27 – Eagles (Via Ravens): Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr

Ravens trade picks #27 and #136 to the Eagles for picks #32 and #96

Another trade here, as the Eagles and Howie Roseman have their eyes on the prize. James Pearce Jr. There are character concerns that many have been discussing as of late, but Roseman may think he can work through those. Jalen Carter fell into their laps a few years back, and now they move up to select a player that falls again. He replaces Josh Sweat, although with different styles, and plays an immediate role in this upcoming season for the Eagles.

Pick 28 – Titans (Via Lions): Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

Titans trade picks #35, #167, and a 2026 third-round pick to the Lions for picks #28 and #228

The Lions needed defensive help, but the player they had their eyes on was snagged right in front of them. They trade back with the Titans, who are trying to find help for Cam Ward now. Emeka Egbuka slides into an offense now that has plenty of talent to work with, and with mass potential. He gets to work with Cam Ward, along with Brian Callahan, as they attempt to create a high-powered offense.

Pick 29 – Commanders: Ohio State RB Treveyon Henderson

A shocker selection here, as the Washington Commanders look to make their dynamic offense just that more and select Treveyon Henderson. It has been rumored that they were interested in a new back this offseason, and something different from what they have. Henderson has big play potential at every second, and I believe he would fit in perfectly on the Commanders.

Pick 30 – Bills: South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori

Nick Emmanwori will most likely go higher than where I have mocked him in my final prediction, but I really couldn’t figure out where. He is an athletic freak who has the ball skills and knowledge to be an outstanding safety. In this scenario, the Bills just couldn’t pass on taking this elite talent with their first-round selection. He is a starter immediately and has All-Pro potential.

Pick 31 – Chiefs: Michigan TE Colston Loveland

This usually ends up being my selection here for the Chiefs, and it is most likely because I love the fit so much. Colston Loveland is dynamic, and in an Andy Reid offense, he has the potential to be special. He may not get the usage that he would like in his first year, but learning under the future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce will have to suffice.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pick 32 – Ravens (Via Eagles): Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku

And with the final selection of the first round, the Baltimore Ravens select edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College. He had some of the highest pass rush grades for me this draft cycle, as he got to the quarterback at an elite level this past season. Although Ezeiruaku didn’t play the best talent, he looked tremendous at the level he was at. He can be an outstanding player in the Ravens front, and here I have them selecting him.