Should the Jets acquire another backup quarterback?

The Jets have a lot going on right now, with Week 1 coming up just around the corner. Injuries, roster cuts, the whole works. And at the quarterback position, nothing is different.

Tyrod Taylor is sidelined

The Jets’ current backup quarterback is down for a little bit, with Tyrod Taylor having a procedure done on his knee. This isn’t great for the Jets, as Taylor is a quality veteran who can help Justin Fields get adjusted to playing in New York, and also is a serviceable backup if something were to happen.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Taylor has experience playing in New York, with him playing for the Giants just two years ago. In that year, the backup quarterback had 1,341 yards and 5 touchdowns, while rushing for 197 yards as well.

Taylor can keep this team afloat if Fields were to miss a little time with an injury, which is exactly what you want out of a backup quarterback. But, considering he has an extensive injury history, if he goes down again, who can fill in?

Jets need to have a backup similar to Justin Fields

Behind Taylor, there isn’t a player the Jets would likely be confident in as a backup.

Adrian Martinez is listed as the third-string quarterback. He is a former UFL MVP and played five years of collegiate ball. Throughout his college career at Nebraska and Kansas State, Martinez put up 9,752 yards and 51 touchdowns, while also rushing for 2,928 and 45 as well.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Behind him is Brady Cook, who also has no NFL experience under his belt. He played college at the University of Missouri, where last year he had 2,535 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 223 yards and five scores.

Both of these options are fun and intriguing, but the Jets may look to go after a veteran if Taylor isn’t ready to go. Having an experienced backup quarterback room could be crucial for Fields and the offense.