Jets need Justin Fields to find more efficiency as a passer this season

The Jets signed QB Justin Fields to a big contract to be their starter this offseason. However, his poor performance in the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the Giants has put a poor taste in the mouths of Jets fans.

Justin Fields had positives last season

The Jets need Fields to look like the version of himself that led the Steelers to a 4-2 record as the starter last season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with Fields as their starter, and he did a solid job leading them in those games.

He went 4-2 with 1,106 yards and five touchdowns through the air, and another 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He was solid with the Steelers, and that is why he got the contract he did.

This led the Jets to give him a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason. Head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand think Fields can be their guy, and help change this franchise around.

He has a high playmaking ability, which is very big for the Jets this season. They need a guy who can be successful, and they think Fields is that.

Jets are going to need Fields to be successful

This Jets’ offense isn’t deep with talent, as they do not have a lot of depth with their playmakers. They have Garrett Wilson, who is their best playmaker, and they have Breece Hall and Braelon Allen out of the backfield as well.

But other than that, they do not have many experienced guys on this roster. This means they need to trust Fields with the ball in his hands.

The Jets gave Fields a two-year deal this offseason, with money that demonstrated that their confidence in him is real. They invested in him, so he has to prove he is worth it back.

This season, in order for the Jets to reach their goals, Fields is going to need to have his best season passing the ball.