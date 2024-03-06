Projected Jets free agent contracts

Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets have decisions to make regarding a trio of free agents testing the open market this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansy forecasted potential contracts for the three Jets free agents that could return to their roster before Training Camp kicks off.

He envisioned Bryce Huff garnering a four-year, $65 million deal, Mekhi Beckton getting $10 million over the next two years, and Jordan Whitehead being inked to a three-year, $15 million agreement. Tansy said this on the former:

“Huff should command somewhere between $13 and $18 million per season compared to how other edge-rushers across the league get paid,” Tansy asserted. “He will not make anywhere close to what Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt earn, but he should be right around the range of the $17 million Hunter, Harold Landry, and Arik Armstead made last season, per Spotrac.“

Will the Jets Miss Bryce Huff’s Contributions if he Walks?

Huff’s 10 sacks and a third forced fumble in his fourth NFL season will warrant an uptick in annual salary. Even if he’s not on Watt or Bosa’s level, the former of which earned $30.4 million last season, the 29-year-old is an elite defender who will get his money either in New York or elsewhere.

How Does Jordan Whitehead’s Situation Stack Up?

Whitehead is also in line for a healthy contract after putting up career-highs in interceptions (4) and passes defended (9). Despite leading the league in touchdowns allowed at safety (7), Whitehead has the potential to elevate his game and clean up errant flaws in 2024.

Jets Have a Decision to Make on Mekhi Becton

On the other hand, to say that Becton underperformed in 2023 would be an understatement. The defensive lineman allowed 12 sacks and 18 turnovers, which ranked No. 1 and No. 2 at his position, respectively. The Jets could bring him back for less than the $5.8 million he made on the last year of his four-year, $18.4 million contract.

New York’s movements in the wide receiver market and during the Draft will give a clearer picture on how their roster and salary cap situation will look ahead of Week 1. Though, they could make their minds up on all three free agents before then, should they not find greener pastures first.