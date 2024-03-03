Jets have the chance to sign star FA offensive lineman

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets could be in line to get a vaunted offensive lineman this offseason. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to hit the free agent market as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared on X yesterday.

End of an era: #Cowboys All-Pro and Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith will be a free agent and is unlikely to return to Dallas, sources say. The blindside protector since 2011, Smith will be highly coveted. pic.twitter.com/eiTolVeFw6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2024

Jets have an open window to acquire All-Pro left tackle

Smith, 33, was a Second-Team All-Pro honoree in 2023. He made the All-Pro team for the first time in seven years after allowing only one sack and committing a mere three penalties in 847 snaps last year.

Pro Football Focus gave the eight-time Pro Bowler an 83.8 player grade and the league’s best pass-blocking grade (88.6) for the 2023 campaign.

The Jets’ offensive line could use fortification. They gave quarterback Zach Wilson 2.91 seconds to throw last year, which was a bottom-10 marker.

The Jets have a glaring need for pass and run protection

In the passing game, they positioned the Jets to have the second-lowest 1st down percentage in the league (26 percent) while allowing the fourth-most sacks (64). New York also needs more protection for the run game. Their nine 20-plus yard gains were tied for the sixth-fewest among all rushing attacks.

Seeing that Smith earned $3 million in 2023, the veteran pass blocker could potentially be had at a similar price tag. The Jets need as much help protecting QB Aaron Rodgers when he returns. The Jets have real Super Bowl aspirations for 2024, and their offense needs to play up to the standard that their defense set last year to make that a reality. Signing Smith could be the missing puzzle to that piece.