Former Jets WR puts his old team on blast following Super Bowl win with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman did not have nice things to say about his former team, the New York Jets on Wednesday.

Mecole Hardman did not like the way the Jets’ offense was structured

The reigning Super Bowl champ went on the “The Pivot Podcast” and reflected on his experience with the Jets. He criticized their offensive scheme:

“Everybody does what they want to do,” Hardman stated before delving into the Aaron Rodgers dynamic. “‘It’s Aaron’s show. Let Aaron do what Aaron does.’ Then when Aaron goes down, it’s like we don’t know what to do.”

Hardman has sour grapes with the Jets because of the way they underutilized him. The 25-year-old only saw one reception for six yards in his Jets tenure.

None of that was of Rodgers’ doing. Though, Hardman’s assessment may highlight the onus placed on the four-time MVP in the 2023 offseason.

Would Hardman have viewed the Jets differently had he seen more time on the field

Rodgers’ talent and accolades warrant the focus of an offense being predicated around him. However, once he went down with an Achilles tear in Week 1, the Jets’ offense spread out.

Nonetheless, Hardman went on to state the dread he felt at MetLife Stadium and how he couldn’t want to be dealt midseason. Throughout the early stages of the 2023 campaign, Hardman voiced his bewilderment over his reduced role.

Had Hardman been a more focal point of the offense, perhaps his sentiments would not have been as poignant.