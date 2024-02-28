Bills OL blasts Jets in recent interview: ‘Bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram’

JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins had some instigating words to say about the majority of the New York Jets’ roster.

His animosity stems from a dust-up between his Bills and the Jets back on Nov. 19. Dawkins still has antipathy toward the whole team, which he let out on a recent episode of Vlad TV.

Dion Dawkins disparages Jets players in hateful rant

Dawkins had this to say to Vlad about his hatred, per CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell:

“I hate them, all of them, bro,” Dawkins said. “When it comes to sports, there are people that play the sport because they love the sport. And then there’s people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try to be cool. Those are a bunch of dudes that just want to take pictures on Instagram. That’s whack.”

The three-time Pro Bowler’s dig seems far off. The Jets’ defense came to play in 2023 and boasted a strong secondary and competent front seven. The offense also put forth a resilient effort despite their inconsistencies.

Jets team member takes offense to Dawkins’ slight

As Podell also noted, Jets CB Sauce Gardner came against Dawkins’ attack by stating how taking the game seriously has allowed him to take care of his family.

The Jets as a collection of individual talents, don’t have players who have been reported to prioritize off-the-field endeavors or personal goals over the success of the squad. Dawkins’ beef with the team may be overstated here.