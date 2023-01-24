New York Jets re-sign S Will Parks

New York Jets safety Will Parks (39) celebrates his defensive touchdown with linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) and cornerback Justin Hardee (34) against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Parks scooped up a blocked punt and ran it in for the score.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016222053djpb

It was just reported that the New York Jets have re-signed safety, Will Parks. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it is a one-year deal. Over The Cap has Parks’ salary at the veteran minimum of $1.165 million with a cap hit of $940K.

What Will Parks contributes to the New York Jets:

Parks has gained a strong reputation from Jets Nation for his energy and seems to have established himself as a team leader. On the field, Parks plays with the effort and heart that Robert Saleh wants.

Parks has completed seven NFL seasons and turns 29 this summer, in late July. He first joined the Jets in December 2021, with just a few weeks left in the season, and played in the final three games that year. It led to him being re-signed just before the start of 2022 free agency.

He started the 2022 season on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster in no time, playing on special teams in Week 2. Parks went on to play in 14 games for the Jets last year and started three games at safety. Defensively, he recorded 210 snaps and 17 total tackles. On special teams, Parks totaled 148 snaps.

The Jets utilized Parks defensively in a multitude of ways. He played at his natural position of safety, ut also, as a linebacker in certain packages.

Parks brings the physicality and the attitude needed for the Jets’ defense. He now has over a year of experience with the Jets. His love for the team, humility while having to float between the active roster and practice squad last year, and temperament on the field all make him a valuable commodity to the Jets. While the safety position of the Jets may need a new starter or two this offseason, it is wise to keep the depth intact with a proven player like Parks.