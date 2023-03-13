New York Jets re-sign Greg Zuerlein

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have re-signed kicker Greg Zuerlein per Dianna Russini of ESPN. Zuerlein was one of the Jets’ best free agents. With Quincy Williams re-signed by the Jets yesterday as well, the team has now kept two of their top players from 2022 who were initially not under contract for 2023.

There have been no specifics yet on the salary and years of the contract for Zuerlein.

Zuerlein gave the Jets some of their best kicking in years since Jason Myers in 2018. Since then, it has been anything but consistent at the position. It was important that the Jets keep some continuity in place here with Zuerlein.

He is coming off a great first year with the Jets. Zuerlein was practically automatic on extra points, as he went 28-29 (96.6%). On field goal attempts, he went 30-37 (81.1%). From 50 yards or more, Zuerlein was just above average, going 6-11 (55%), and he made a 60-yard kick. Inside of 50, Zuerlein was, once again, virtually perfect. He went 24-26 (92.3%) with the two misses between 40 and 49 yards.

Re-signing Zuerlein is certainly a good move that gives the Jets some stability on special teams. Despite being 35 years old and going into year 12 of his NFL career, Zuerlein showed last year that he still has some great kicking left in him.