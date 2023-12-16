New York Jets currently own 7th pick in the draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2023 NFL season nearly concluded, the New York Jets‘ focus will likely shift to evaluating their roster and preparing for the upcoming offseason, including the 2024 NFL Draft. According to Tankathon, the Jets currently possess the seventh-overall pick in the NFL draft.

Currently, the Jets’ record is 5-8, tying them with three other teams: the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans. The Bears have the higher selection as they own the lowest strength of schedule compared to the other teams.

The Chargers also have 5 wins, but since they played on Thursday and got dominated by the Las Vegas Raiders in a 63-21 loss, they have the higher pick.

While they did win against the Houston Texans, the team still is projected to have a Top 10 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Securing a Top-10 overall pick should hold up when the season ends, but it will depend on numerous factors.