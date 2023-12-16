Jets’ linebacker feels overlooked in Pro Bowl voting

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Inside linebacker Quincy Williams is in the midst of a standout 2023 NFL season with the New York Jets, and the talented defender is making a push for as many Pro Bowl votes as he can get from the fans.

Quincy Williams feels overlooked in Pro Bowl voting

Williams lightheartedly questioned whether fans have voted or not, as the window to usher players in closes in four weeks. John Pullano of Jets.com shared this quote from Williams about his dissatisfaction with being the current fifth-highest vote-getter at his position in the AFC:

“I feel like I should be higher, but I can only control what I can control and that’s the way I play the game,” Williams said. “So that is more what I am focused on.”

Williams has been the backbone of the Jets’ defense this season

Williams has done a number on opposing offenses as he’s gone for 110 tackles on the season. His 13 tackles for loss lead all Jets defenders. He’s also notched two sacks and seven passes defended as he’s made life difficult for quarterbacks operating in and out of the pocket.

Pro Football Focus has given Williams an 83 overall player grade on the year. Williams has been a force for the Jets and is within striking distance of being named as one of two inside linebackers annually named in each conference.

He has a slew of talented ILBs also contending for a roster spot. Foyesade Oluokun (Jacksonville Jaguars) is currently the lead vote-getter, with his 73 solo tackles also leading the pack.