Jets’ Zach Wilson named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Zach Wilson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week as he spearheaded the New York Jets to a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans in Week 14.

Jets’ Wilson Delivered His Best Performance of the Season in Win Over Texans

Wilson bounced back in a major way after being benched in the Jets’ previous two games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the media prior to their matchup against the Texans and stated that Wilson would give them their best chance to win after backup quarterback Tim Boyle failed to turn things around in Wilson’s stead.

Saleh exuded confidence in Wilson after his midseason struggles and the 24-year-old did not disappoint. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 301 passing yards and two touchdowns, all of which marked season highs. It was also only the second time in which Wilson threw for more than one touchdown in 11 games played this year.

Other Strong Performers in the AFC Did Not Outshine Wilson’s Outing

Wilson beat out Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins (Tennessee Titans), Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns) as well as Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. (Baltimore Ravens) for the award in the AFC.

Levis threw for 327 yards with a 1-1 TD-INT ratio while Hopkins brought down seven receptions for 124 yards as they led the Titans to a 28-27 upset victory over the Miami Dolphins. Flacco went 26-45 for 311 yards, marking the most yards he’s thrown for since Sept. 30, 2018, as the Browns came away with a 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and earned the tie-breaker advantage in the standings.

Jackson went for 386 total yards of offense (316 Pass yds, 70 rush yds) and Beckham turned four receptions into 97 yards as the Ravens held on to their AFC North lead in a 37-31 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Can Wilson Maintain His Excellent Play and Lead the Jets to More Wins Down the Stretch of the Season?

Wilson will look to build off of his strong play as the Jets gear up for a pivotal matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Now sitting at 5-8 on the year, the Jets have a better position in the win-loss column ahead of Aaron Rodgers’ anticipated return, though the former four-time league MVP is still at least one more week away from a potential return.