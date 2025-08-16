Key stories to watch in Jets’ preseason Week 2 matchup with the Giants

The Jets beat down the Green Bay Packers in their first matchup of the preseason, winning by a score of 30-10. Now they move on to the Giants, the team they share their home with. Let’s dive into this matchup and see what to expect from it.

Giants have the upper hand

The Giants are not an objectively better team than the Jets.

But, they do have a good young quarterback that will see a lot of action in this game, in Jaxson Dart. In their first preseason matchup against the Bills, Dart had 12 completions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Dart is a promising quarterback, but this season, he is their backup. So getting reps in the preseason is going to be big for his development, which is why the Giants might have the upper hand.

The Jets do not have a quarterback who will be able to keep up with the scoring that this Giants backup team will be able to put up.

Jets’ young defense will have to step up

Although winning isn’t the most important part of a preseason game, nobody likes to lose. And the key to the Jets winning is their younger defensive players stepping up.

They have young guys like Francisco Mauigoa and Marcelino McCrary-Ball at linebacker, two guys who are fighting for a big spot on this team.

Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Mauigoa is a rookie who many Jets fans are very excited about. He is coming off a year with the Miami Hurricanes in which he put up 96 tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

McCrary-Ball hasn’t played much in his NFL career thus far, but he is fighting for a big role on this Jets team. They do not have a set-in-stone third linebacker, so he is trying to stick his nose in for that role.

For the Jets to we, they will need these two to control the middle of the field. The starters are more likely not to play than to, so they are going to need this defense, led by Aaron Glenn and Steve Wilks, to step up.