Jets need more from former 2nd-round running back

New York Jets RB Breece Hall is looking to bounce back this season, and in a big way. This team will revolve around the run, which is perfect for the former second-round pick. Hall, more than anyone, understands he needs to get it done this year.

Breece Hall is looking to be paid

2025 is a contract season for Breece Hall, a player who is looking to get his money after the season. But to do so, he needs a season to prove that he is worthy of getting paid.

“They’ve done much more in this league than I have, they’ve been in better situations…they deserve their payday,” Hall told the media (h/t SNY).

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hall is a player who has had a rocky career so far, mainly due to injuries, but has had his fair share of great moments. His best season came in 2023, when he had 994 yards and five touchdowns, along with 591 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Hall needs to bounce back because last year, he didn’t look like himself. He dealt with knee injuries throughout the season, and that seemed to affect his play style as well.

The former Iowa running back seems to feel much better about his health heading into 2025, which is a great sign for the Jets and for his own good. The Jets need him to succeed.

Other running backs in class have been getting their share

Recently, other running backs in the 2022 draft class have received pretty big extensions.

James Cook received a four-year deal, worth $48 million and $30 million guaranteed. Kyren Williams of the Rams received a three-year deal worth $33 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

These are lofty contracts for running backs, with a lot of money being guaranteed. This can be really good for Hall, because if he has his breakout campaign, he is striving for, then more money will be waiting for him.

Hall is motivated and understands that it is a long process for him to return to his outstanding form. This year will be his ultimate test, and hopefully, he will live up to his goals.