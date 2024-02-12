Jets’ Zach Wilson is exploring other teams as expected trade looms

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have not hidden their intentions to move off of quarterback Zach Wilson this offseason. Rumblings sprung up almost directly after the Jets’ 7-10 season concluded without a playoff berth that Wilson would be dealt.

Jets owner Woody Johnson recently commenting that the team did not have a backup QB this past season put the proverbial nail in the coffin. Understandably, Wilson is now looking elsewhere as he aims to prolong his NFL career.

Jets’ Zach Wilson is searching for a potential trade suitor as his days in New York are nearing an end

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells), Wilson is “evaluating” fitting trade options where he can ideally step in and contribute, and the Jets are on board to “gauge his market” as Wells put it.

Wilson had high and low moments in 2023. He stepped in for Aaron Rodgers after the four-time MVP tore his Achilles four plays into their Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills. Thrown into action, Wilson was able to pull off an upset victory over Josh Allen and the Bills and get the Jets off to a good start to the year.

The Jets would lose their next three games before Wilson responded well by waving a three-game win streak between Weeks 5 and 7. In that span, he completed 57.89 percent of his passes for 625 yards despite his offensive line allowing him to get sacked 13 times and lose 104 yards.

Will another franchise give Wilson the chance to bounce back from a so-so 2023 campaign?

However, Wilson went 1-4 in his last five starts and had those interrupted by a demotion in favor of third-string QB Tim Boyle and another interjection from late-season signee Trevor Siemian.

The Jets brass expect to contend for a Super Bowl next season and it’s apparent they don’t see Wilson helping those efforts. Contractually, Wilson is guaranteed $5.45 million in the final year of his four-year, $35.2 million rookie contract in 2024 before hitting unrestricted free agency.

Teams around the league will have to assess whether Wilson can help them win and upgrade their current QB situations. Most teams are comfortable with their starting passers or are salivating after a promising 2024 draft class headlined by USC’s Caleb Williams, UNC’s Drake Maye, and LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Nonetheless, a divorce from the Jets is imminent for Wilson.

