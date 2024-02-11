Jets owner Woody Johnson throws major shade at QB Zach Wilson: ‘You need a backup quarterback’

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks off the field after losing to the Detroit Lions, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Detroit Lions Lions At Jets

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson fired major shots at quarterback Zach Wilson in his most recent string of comments.

Per Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj, Johnson did not pull punches when expressing his dissatisfaction with his offense last season and what he felt was the main reason why they struggled, saying:

“You need a backup quarterback,” Johnson remarked. “We didn’t have one last year.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson was unimpressed with Zach Wilson’s efforts in 2023

Ouch. After a 7-10 season that saw the Jets miss the playoffs despite their stout defense, Johnson could not help but let his tongue loose on Wilson and his struggles after taking over for former four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.

The franchise’s owner had little reason to glow in retrospect about a 2023 campaign that saw Wilson complete an underwhelming 60.1 percent of his passes and accumulate 2,271 passing yards and a 7-8 TD-INT ratio.

Will Wilson remain on the Jets heading into the 2024 NFL campaign?

To his credit, Wilson was able to pick up three consecutive victories over the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants between Weeks 5-7, but he lost his starting role shortly after in Week and closed out his final five performances with a 1-4 record, which hurt the Jets’ playoff chances as well as any momentum they could’ve built for Rodgers’ possible return from his season-ending torn Achilles.

Johnson stressed that the franchise “has to fix our offense,” and expressed confidence in their ability to do so with a healthy Rodgers under center at the start of next season. Unfortunately for Wilson, the fire he’s come under from the media and fanbase was not extinguished by his owner, but emblazoned. His days in New York may not last much longer.