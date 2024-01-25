Jets superstar advocating for team to sign 2 elite free agent wide receivers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets’ secondary held up their end of the bargain in a strong showing this past season, but the talented defensive back is pushing for the front office to strengthen their receiving unit in free agency.

Jets Media asked their Twitter following which free agents Gang Green should sign, which Gardner responded to with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catcher Calvin Ridley:

Calvin Ridley & Tee https://t.co/cdwueg5T0V — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) January 23, 2024

Jets: Sauce Gardner Likes the Sound of Calvin Ridley, Tee Higgins Joining the Jets in 2024

Higgins is highly sought after on the open market, but the 25-year-old is leaning toward a return to Cincinnati. Nevertheless, Higgins is a big 6-4 receiver who gave Joe Burrow a reliable option late in games, posting a 72.2 percent fourth-quarter 1st down percentage in his last full season played in 2022.

The Jets need receivers that can make big plays, which Higgins has the capability of, as does Ridley.

Ridley, a 2020 Second-Team All-Pro honoree, is fresh off of another 1,000-yard season, going for 1,016 receiving yards, eight REC TDs, and 23.6 air yards per reception in 2023. Further, Ridley only dropped six passes to 76 receptions, proving his hands reliable.

Jets Need As Many Weapons as Possible to Position Aaron Rodgers to Lead a Competitive Offense

For Gardner and the Jets, receivers that can perform up to snuff and capitalize off of stops that he and the defense generate will give them the best chance to make a playoff push-up on Aaron Rodgers’ return from injury.