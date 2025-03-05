Jets’ star draft target reveals desire to play in New York at Combine

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets should be encouraged after one of their top draft targets’ recent comments at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Jets: Tetairoa McMillan believes he’d thrive in New York

Newyorkjets.com’s Ethan Greenberg reported on McMillan’s comments about the prospects of him playing in New York. The Arizona product said:

“I think I would love it,” McMillan said at the Combine this past Friday. “I feel like I’m a very diverse person. I’m able to be put in any locker room, any place in the world and I feel like I can adjust to it. That’s part of football. It doesn’t matter where I play whether it’s hot, whether it’s cold. They we want to win and we want to be great.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jets will need elite WR after latest front office decisions

The Jets have long been linked to McMillan — arguably the top wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. The emphasis they may place on selecting him could be heightened amid the franchise releasing superstar WR Davante Adams. The Jets are also intent on parting ways with WR Allen Lazard.

Losing the latter would create an even greater need on the outside, necessitating a No. 2 pass-catcher to be brought in. The Hawaiian talent’s willingness to play in New York would ensure that the Jets do not have to go through a revolving door of wideouts for the next several seasons.

The Jets are equally as in need of a standout quarterback to take the reigns after superstar Aaron Rodgers’ offseason departure. Though, McMillan could be the best talent given that Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could both go within the top-three.