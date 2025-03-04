Jets release star wide receiver to clear $30M in cap space

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are releasing star wide receiver Davante Adams to clear a significant sum of salary cap space. Adams was acquired by the Jets mid-season in 2024, reuniting with QB Aaron Rodgers. Now, several months later, Adams is a free agent, and Rodgers could soon follow him.

Jets cut WR Davante Adams to free up nearly $30 million in cap space

Releasing Adams will create a significant amount of cap space for the Jets. According to Spotrac, a pre-June 1st release clears $29.9 million in cap space for the Jets with a dead cap penalty of only $8.3 million. The Jets could also designate the release post-June 1st, which would clear $36 million in cap space, although, they will likely opt to take their savings sooner rather than later.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets had tried to find a trade partner to take on Adams but had no luck. His lofty cap hits and age of 32 years old made him wholly undesirable on the trade market. Instead, teams will line up to sign Adams — and possibly to reunite him with Rodgers when his departure from the Jets becomes official, too.

Adams totaled 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. In 11 games with the Jets, he racked up 854 yards and seven touchdowns. New York acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders via trade in October in exchange for a 2025 conditional third-round pick.