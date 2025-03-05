Jets ready to move off of veteran wide receiver this offseason

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The New York Jets are prepared to move off another wide receiver after releasing superstar Davante Adams.

Jets give Allen Lazard permission to seek trade

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have given veteran wideout Allen Lazard the green light to find a new NFL home:

“The Jets have given permission to Lazard to seek a trade before the start of the new league year on March 12, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Adams also has permission to speak with other teams, NFL Network reported Sunday,” Cimini reported. “Because of their large salaries, Adams and Lazard will be difficult to trade. They’re due to make $35.6 million and $11 million in 2025 base pay, respectively, both non-guaranteed. The likely outcome is that both will be released before free agency next week.”

Adams was already released earlier this week but now Lazard will also be on the move. Lazard is unlikely to find a new home via trade and will probably be released prior to the start of free agency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Lazard could end brief stint with Jets this winter

Lazard wrapped up his second season with the Jets in 2024. The seven-year veteran went for 530 receiving yards and six REC touchdowns. He proved to be a deep-ball threat, averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

Though he was a stout tertiary option for New York behind Adams and Garrett Wilson, he now has leeway to explore new avenues on the trade block.

New York currently has about $51 million in cap space. The Jets need a franchise quarterback after agreeing to part ways with Aaron Rodgers. They’ll also need to replace Adams with a competent WR1 or WR2 next to Wilson. Should neither come in the 2025 NFL Draft, they’ll likely use most of that available money to address those needs.