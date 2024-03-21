Jets sign WR Mike Williams to 1-year deal

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers can now look down both sides of the field with confidence in 2024 after the New York Jets signed free agent wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on X:

Sources: Former #Chargers WR Mike Williams is signing with the #Jets on a 1-year deal worth up to $15M, another weapon for Aaron Rodgers. He’s on a visit there today. pic.twitter.com/Ob8EZDTvkV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Jets luck up on high-end receiver with Mike Williams signing

Williams gives the Jets a second wideout capable of racking up 1,000 yards in a season. Though he hasn’t done so since 2021, the former Los Angeles Chargers star still averaged 83 REC yards per game across three starts last year.

The 29-year-old pass-catcher is coming off of a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. It remains to be seen how much that will impact his return to the field come August.

Williams’ teammates are excited about the impact he can have on the Jets’ passing attack

For now, his teammates are elated to have him on the roster. Fellow wideout Garrett Wilson shouted Williams out on X:

Mike Will ! Up top where the kids can’t reach it — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 19, 2024

The Jets now have another deep ball threat that can exploit opposing secondaries. His career 15.6 yards per reception will allow New York to advance the ball in critical situations. The 6-4 receiver will also be a prime option for Rodgers on third-and-long.

Via CBS Sports, ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that Williams will be ready for Week 1. The Jets’ new-look offense is primed to excel in the AFC East and make a playoff push next season.