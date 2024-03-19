Jets should target Bengals receiver as free-agent talent pool dwindles

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

It may be March, but in a matter of no time, training camp will begin for all 32 teams in the NFL. That puts pressure on the New York Jets to acquire another dynamic wide receiver for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw to next season.

The case for the Jets acquiring Tyler Boyd this offseason

As it stands, Los Angeles Chargers free agent wide receiver Mike Williams is the best option remaining on the market. However, Ralph Ventre of Fan Nation makes the case for the Jets to pursue Cincinnati Bengals free agent Tyler Boyd as spring rolls around the corner.

Boyd went for 667 receiving yards in 17 games, 10 of which he started. The veteran receiver averaged 10 yards per reception.

His numbers aren’t as gaudy as Williams’s, but he has had two 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and his 68.4% catch percentage proves that he has the hands to make good on looks from Rodgers on a variety of plays.

Do the Jets desire Boyd at the price he may come at?

Boyd earned $10.3 million in 2023. He may be looking for more on the open market. Several teams are pursuing the Pittsburgh product, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been active this offseason.

The Jets could pair WR Garrett Williams with Boyd on the outside. The situation with Williams may dictate how New York moves in the next couple of weeks. Getting ahead of the curb and acquiring Boyd could pay dividends for a Jets team with real Super Bowl hopes in 2024.