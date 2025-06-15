Jets’ second-year running back could sneakily play a critical role this season

New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has made it known that he plans on utilizing all three running backs in this backfield, including Isaiah Davis.

With Breece Hall and Braylon Allen seemingly being the first two guys in and getting the bulk of the work, how will the Jets be able to fit Davis into their offensive attack?

Isaiah Davis shined in his limited role last season

Last season, the Jets were riddled with injuries. With Hall missing some time and Allen just in his first season at 20 years old, they needed someone to step up big, and that was Davis.

In only a limited sample size, Davis posted 30 carries, 174 yards, and one touchdown on the ground. Through the air he had nine receptions on 12 targets for 75 yards and one touchdown as well.

For a limited sample size, these numbers are respectable. He averaged just about 5.8 yards per carry and 8.3 yards per reception out of the backfield.

What should get people excited about Davis is that this upcoming season, we will be seeing much more of him. Glenn plans on implementing three backs. Last season with the Lions and new Jets OC Tanner Engstrand, they used different backs frequently.

The bulk went to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but a back who had a sneaky amount of touches was Craig Reynolds. Davis could get more carries and targets out of the backfield than Reynolds did last season in Detroit.

The Jets have a strong runner in their backfield

Davis is an explosive runner who feels like he could hit a big play at any time. What also stands out is his ability to hit the hole and to hit it hard.

He physically looks the part of a starting-caliber running back, but there are some critiques of his game that he has to work on.

Passing blocking is not his strong suit, and this could hinder his ability to step onto the field. If the Jets need a guy who could come in for third downs and lay a block for their quarterback, Davis might not be that guy.

He also doesn’t have breakaway speed, which isn’t a problem if he could average a lot during short gains.

What he does bring to the game is an extremely physical running style, that allows him to break tackles left and right.

Hall could be gone after the season, and the tandem of Davis and Allen could surprise people.