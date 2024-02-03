Jets’ Sauce Gardner named First-Team All-Pro by The Sporting News

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was given First-Team All-Pro honors by The Sporting News after a standout 2024 NFL season.

Jets: Gardner mentioned next to three other outstanding DB’s in The Sporting News’ 1st Team All-Pro selections

Gardner earned the nod on The Sporting News’ selection of talent at defensive back next to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Gardner, 23, recorded 11 defended passes on the year and added to that his first forced fumble of his career. Gardner helped the Jets secondary dominate on the field. Gardner catalyzed a Jets secondary that allowed a paltry 3,182 passing yards, which was third-fewest among all teams, at 6.1 yards per attempt, the fourth-best metric in the NFL.

Additionally, Gardner only allowed 29 receptions, which speaks volumes regarding opposing quarterbacks’ confidence in throwing to his side of the field.

Gardner is off to a tremendous start to the 1st 2 years of his career

Qualitatively, Gardner was active and disruptive against his matchups throughout the entire 2023 campaign. Though he did not bring down a single interception, he received an 88.6 player grade from Pro Football Focus, exemplifying just how stout he was in coverage.

Not only was he awarded by the esteemed publication, but he also was named to an AP NFL 1st Team All-Pro corner as well. The second-year DB has two straight First-Team nods on his resume as he takes time off this off-season before carrying over historic momentum into his third season with the Jets.