Jets’ Jermaine Johnson gets Pro Bowl nod as injury replacement for Chargers’ Khalil Mack

The New York Jets now have three players who will represent them in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl. Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has been named as the replacement for Los Angeles Chargers DE and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Khalil Mack.

Johnson, 22, wrapped up a breakout sophomore season, earning a noteworthy 83 player grade from Pro Football Focus behind 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, the latter of which was tied for No. 13 at his position.

The Jets benefitted from Johnson’s elevated play as they got after the quarterback with verve, recording 48 sacks in the 2023 season. A bright spot in their front seven, Johnson also more than tripled his five QB hits from his rookie season, recording 16 this past year.

For his efforts, Johnson will spell for Mack, who has opted not to play in this year’s event. Johnson joins teammates Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams on the AFC roster.