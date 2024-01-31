Jets GM is reportedly fixated on a top-shelf Oregon State offensive lineman ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets own the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Who they choose to select with their favorable pick is the million-dollar question.

According to Rich Cimini, Jets general manager Joe Douglas is leaning toward reinforcing the offensive line as he “has an affinity for” Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with their first-round selection:

Apple of his eye? #Jets GM Joe Douglas has an affinity for Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, according to buzz in scouting circles. Has been eyeing him for months, I’m told. Fuaga is attending the Senior Bowl this week. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 30, 2024

Jets could take third-ranked OT Taliese Fuaga early in the 2024 NFL draft

Fuaga is widely viewed as a top-three offensive lineman in this year’s draft class, coming in at third on Mel Kiper’s updated draft board as well as Pro Football Focus’s rankings at his position. The 2023 First-Team All-American out of Oregon State is projected on most mock draft boards to get taken outside of the top 10, which gives Douglas the luxury of taking him early.

As a junior, Fuaga helped OSU cement themselves as a strong passing offense, having gone for 3,148 passing yards on the season. The Beavers also scored at least 40 points in four of their eight wins in the 2023 season.

Fuaga’s brilliance in protecting the quarterback would serve Aaron Rodgers and the Jets well in 2024

Scouts and analysts rave about Fuaga. He allowed zero sacks and only 12 pressures all year. The Jets need help on the offensive line, making Fuaga a prime option, especially if Notre Dame OT Joe Alt gets taken off the board before the Jets pick.

The Jets gave QB Zach Wilson 2.91 seconds to throw per game in 2023, which ranked No. 33 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The run game had its moments of brilliance spearheaded by Breece Hall, but reinforcements will ensure that Aaron Rodgers gets all the protection he needs when he returns in 2024.