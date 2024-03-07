Jets reportedly have ‘zero’ interest in reunion with FA safety Jamal Adams

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Newly released safety Jamal Adams made his bones with the New York Jets in his rise to stardom. Though, he’s only had one All-Pro season since making his way to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Adams now finds himself as a free agent on the open market after Seattle cut bait with him on Tuesday. Anyone thinking that Adams could rejoin the Jets and supplement their noteworthy secondary is mistaken.

Jets reportedly reject the idea of Jamal Adams reunion

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are uninterested in bringing the three-time Pro Bowler back into their fold:

The #Jets have “zero” interest in a reunion with recently-released safety Jamal Adams, multiple sources told @SNYtv, despite social media rumblings that Adams wants to come back to #NYJ.



Adams finished 2023 with a PFF grade of 54.9, which ranked 95th among safeties who played… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 5, 2024

Not only did Adams underperform in 2023, he also missed eight games. That, coupled with the 16 games he was sidelined for in 2021 has diminished his sample size and gravitas as a result.

A potential free agent departure in the Jets’ secondary is not enough to warrant an Adams pursuit

Despite having been on pace to resemble his solo tackles and defended passes numbers from his last All-Pro season in 2020, the Jets are gung ho on looking elsewhere for reinforcements.

New York has strong safety Tony Adams returning in 2024. He recorded three interceptions last season. Free safety Jordan Whitehead also showed out with four takeaways but is also a free agent. Adams won’t be filling his slot should Whitehead depart.