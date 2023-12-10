Jets rename Zach Wilson as starting QB for Week 14 matchup

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets

With the New York Jets having made multiple switches at quarterback in the last two weeks to no avail, Zach Wilson will return to the starting role ahead of their Week 14 game against the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Jets Could Not Secure Wins With Boyle as QB1

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Wilson will get a second chance with the starting 11 while the order behind him is set to change as head coach Robert Saleh detailed:

“‘Zach gives us the best chance to win,’ said Saleh, who will make Siemian the No. 2 quarterback. Brett Rypien, signed Tuesday from the Seattle Seahawks‘ practice squad, will be the emergency quarterback,” Cimini reported.

Backup QB Tim Boyle could not deliver a win for the Jets in two starts. They first lost 34-13 to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 and suffered a second crucial 13-8 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Boyle threw for 327 yards and produced a 1-3 TD-INT ratio while taking on the lion’s share of duties under center. Third-stringer Trevor Siemian replaced Boyle against Atlanta, completing an underwhelming five of 13 passes on the affair. Evidently, Wilson was not solely culpable for the Jets’ reversal of fortune in the win column as their success remained the same with him benched.

Jets Will Rely on Wilson to Turn The Tide Before Rodgers’ Return

Aaron Rodgers is slated to return this month, putting pressure on the Jets to string together a series of wins down the stretch if they are to have any chance at securing a playoff berth. The Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are both 9-3 and all but out of reach in the AFC.

The next five teams in playoff positioning are all 7-5 or better. Mathematically, the Jets have not been eliminated from contention but will have to win out or close to it to vie for the Vince Lombardi trophy later this winter. The Jets will look to Wilson to clean up his 59.2 percent completion percentage and deliver a much-needed win against a stingy Texans secondary that is top-10 in passing yards allowed and has conceded the second-fewest passing TDs on the year.