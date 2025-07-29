Jets release kicker who struggled during training camp

According to multiple reports, the Jets have released kicker Caden Davis from their roster. This might be a little shocking to many, but this could mean the Jets have an idea of what they are doing with their kicker position.

Caden Davis struggled in training camp

Caden Davis was the kicker at Ole Miss last season, and he was pretty solid there. He finished the season making 57 of 59 extra point attempts, while also making 24 of 29 kicks from the field.

But so far in camp, Davis has not shown his ability to be consistent and make kicks. One reporter even thought that he ‘purposely’ missed a kick, just because of how badly he missed a closer kick.

Davis has been struggling, so his finding the exit isn’t the craziest development. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that kicker Harrison Mevis has won the job.

Is the Jets’ positional battle for kicker over?

Mevis is a kicker from the University of Missouri, who also has competed in the UFL. In his most recent times playing, for the Birmingham Stallions, he made 20 of 21 of his field goals.

This is very good, but this offseason, Mevis has also undergone some struggles. He hasn’t consistently been making kicks, which is why the Jets worked out a kicker yesterday.

Nick Folk, the former kicker of the New York Jets, worked out yesterday for the team. The Jets should consider adding a veteran kicker to their roster.

Last season on the Titans, Folk made 21 of 22 field goal attempts, making 95.5 percent. This is a quality, consistent kicker that can help bring some confidence and competition to this Jets’ battle.

I believe signing Folk would be a very good move for the squad, as he has proven year after year that he will make kicks. The Jets should sign him.