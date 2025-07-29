Jets’ new quarterback providing new and youthful leadership to the locker room

Justin Fields is a leader for this Jets roster, and the whole team knows it. They treat him as such, and the team believes in him. Let’s get into what we can expect from Justin Fields in 2025.

Veteran backup says Fields’ leadership is real

The Jets’ quarterback has the team behind him heading into 2025, and that is evident from comments by everyone on the team. But recently, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor has said some very encouraging words about Fields, right after he went down with his toe ailment.

“He’s one of our leaders,” Taylor said per the team’s website. “And obviously him not being hurt for a long time was also good news as well. So seeing him energized and back on the field ready to compete, I’m sure he would have gone today if it was up to him.”

Fields’ injury scared a lot of people, but Taylor helped calm everyone down and get them focused. He told everyone to stay focused and lock in, as the coaches are always evaluating on who is going to make the roster.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Taylor also said the energy with Justin Fields on the field is much different than with him not, as he brings great competitiveness to the game.

Fields could have a big year with the Jets

The Jets’ roster is built for the success of Justin Fields. Darren Mougey and company have surrounded Fields with a quality offensive line, good weapons, and a defense that will always be ready to compete.

He also put a coaching staff around Fields that is young, with new ideas and styles of football. Tanner Engstrand’s impact is already being felt, and it will continue to throughout the season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Last season, Fields had 1,106 yards and five touchdowns, along with 289 yards and five touchdowns. In six games starting, these are solid numbers. Justin Fields now has the ability to have his own team, with a group of guys that has confidence in him.

The Jets’ roster and coaching staff believe in Justin Fields. Now it is up to him to prove to everybody he is the real deal.