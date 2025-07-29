Jets’ forgotten receiver could be a much-needed spark plug

The Jets’ offense is going to need some spark from their secondary receivers, which many do not believe in right now. But, there is one guy on this Jets roster other than Garrett Wilson who can have a major impact in 2025.

Jets drafted Smith in the fourth round

Arian Smith was selected in the mid rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, out of the University of Georgia. The Jets were attracted to the receiver because of his pure speed and his long-ball threat that he brings on every play.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In his final season at Georgia, Smith had 48 receptions, 817 yards, and four touchdowns. He had a quality season, and his astonishing 17.0 yards per reception was the lowest of his collegiate career.

His college stats may show the Jets just exactly what they need for him to do this upcoming season, which is being a threat on all plays to turn it loose. The Jets’ receiving corps is low on speed and explosiveness, which is spot on with what Smith brings.

Arian Smith will be used immediately if he fixes some issues

The Jets’ acquiring Smith is a very good fit, as long as he fixes his drop issues that were evident in college. This is what tanked a lot of his value, letting him fall in the draft.

Last season alone, Arian Smith had 10 drops, which was the most last season in the SEC. This is scary for the Jets. If he doesn’t fix this issue, then there isn’t much value in him.

Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

Smith also isn’t a refined route runner, as he does need to fix it a bit. But his 4.36 40-yard dash helps with that, as his route running can be saved by his pure speed as well.

Having a big play threat will make this offense even more dangerous and explosive than what they already are. This is a great fit in an Engstrand offense, and I believe we will see how impactful he is this season.