Could the Jets target Titans’ recently-released former 1st-round WR?

Recently, Treylon Burks showed up to Titans camp ready to go. Some acknowledged that he looks possibly the best he ever has so far, in his young NFL career. And while everything was going well, it took a major turn for the worse on July 26th. Could this be an opportunity for the Jets to swoop in?

Burks never got the opportunity to shine

Treylon Burks was having a good camp until he got injured. On Saturday, Burks made a diving play but injured his shoulder doing so. He fractured his collarbone.

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This injury put a massive damper on Burks, who was already entering a make-or-break season for the Titans in 2025. And just after he got injured, the former first-round receiver was released from the team, ending his run in Tennessee.

In his career with the Titans, Burks never really got going. He has 53 receptions for 699 yards and has only scored one touchdown in his three years.

I don’t believe that Burks will ever pan out and live up to his first-round expectations. But, I do believe a change of scenery and a new opportunity could help open a door for him that wasn’t granted on the Titans.

Jets are always looking to make additions

The Jets’ wide receiver core isn’t near the top of the league. They have an abundance of receivers that hopefully can get the job done, but don’t have a true threat down their depth chart.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Burks is a young guy, still at 25 years old, who has shown some flashes of incredible talent. He needs experience under veteran leadership and under a new offensive mind. Tanner Engstrand has assisted growth in other receivers’ games, like Josh Reynolds, for example.

And yes, the main factor as of right now is his health. But after this season, or possibly midway through if he returns to being fully healthy, I believe that he could be a sneaky good pickup.