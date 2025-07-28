Breece Hall believes the Jets have bought in to ne head coach’s culture change

The Jets have a new regime now and thus have a different way of going about things. And although training camp is just getting started, it feels like there is a different vibe in camp.

Breece Hall believes in the coaching staff

This new Jets coaching staff, led by head coach Aaron Glenn, has been the change the Jets needed. Glenn has been receiving praise from all of the Jets’ players, including their starting running back.

“Coach (Aaron) Glenn has done a great job of not only being a player’s coach but making sure we get the right amount of work in too, so it’s been cool to see how he goes about his business and the standard he sets for everybody,” Hall said per the team’s website.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Breece Hall has extremely high praise for not only Aaron Glenn, but his staff as well. He believes that these coaches are what could bring a lot of success to the Jets and help them achieve their goals.

The faith that this team has in Glenn is real, as evidenced by this comment from Hall. He likes how Glenn understands them as players, and works with them to keep everyone pleased, but still works with them and makes sure that they get enough work in.

A contract extension is coming right now for the running back

Breece Hall is coming off a down season in 2024, where he never seemed right. Hall finished the season with 876 yards and five touchdowns, along with 483 and three through the air.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And now in 2025, he is playing for a contract. He is on the final deal of his rookie contract with the Jets, and he is looking to get an extension. But, Hall knows that he won’t get one before the season.

“I’m not really expecting it before this season,” Hall said. “We got a new head coach, a new GM and obviously I wasn’t drafted by them. I’m not their guy so for me like I said I got to prove it every day.”

Hall needs to have a bounce-back season in 2025 to get himself his extension he wants with the Jets. If he has a very good season, and he gets the results he is pushing for, we can see the Jets’ front office give him the money.