Jets have competition at the center position

The Jets’ offensive line looks new and improved heading into 2025, as they made major additions and players have developed. But there is one position on this Jets’ line that is having a positional battle, and it may be a surprise.

Josh Myers says competition was ‘made clear’

According to Connor Hughes of SNY and Josh Myers himself, the Jets’ front office made it clear to him that he will have an opportunity to win the starting job out of camp.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This may come as a surprise, as Joe Tippmann, their center for a few seasons now, has been solid. According to PFF, his overall grade of 73.4 was ranked 9th amongst 64 qualified centers in the league.

Josh Myers’ last season was solid, but it seems unlikely that he will find himself starting. Myers is a developed pass blocker, ranking 27th with a grade of 64.9. But his run game is his weakness, as PFF lists him towards the bottom of the league at 54th. His overall grade was a 55.7, ranking 46th in the league.

This isn’t outstanding for the Jets, because they will be pounding the rock. Overall, Myers is a great backup addition.

The Aaron Glenn effect is being felt

The idea of being promised an opportunity to compete stems from the coaching change.

New head coach Aaron Glenn brings a level of intensity and a new level of competition to the Jets. Glenn is a guy who attracts players to the Jets because of his style of football.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This is exactly what the Jets needed for their franchise. They needed a guy who is able to bring it his all every day on the practice field, while still being able to attract players from the outside.

Competition is key to the success of any football team. Yes, even the Jets. Glenn is promising to give Myers a fair chance to win the job is not just out of respect, but it is about the new culture of the team. The Jet way.