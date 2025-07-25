Jets have ongoing kicker issues at training camp

The Jets’ kicker position last year was subpar, and they made changes this offseason accordingly. But after a few days of training camp, the position looks to be struggling again.

Davis and Mevis struggle in camp thus far

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the kicking battle was disappointing. In his short blurb on X, Rosenblatt discusses how both kickers missed multiple kicks, including short ones as well.

“The kicking was ROUGH today,” Rosenblatt wrote. “Both kickers missed multiple field goals (short ones too), including one from Caden Davis at one point that missed badly enough that I turned to someone to ask ‘was that on purpose?’ Davis and Harrison Mevis both lack experience but Aaron Glenn insists he’s not giving up on them.”

Caden Davis and Harrison Mevis are both young kickers, and both are trying to make their mark in the league. But so far, it’s been a struggle for them at training camp.

Davis was acquired as an undrafted free agent this offseason. In his final year at college, the Ole Miss alum made 24 out of 29 field goal attempts and made 57 of 59 extra points as well.

Mevis most recently played in the UFL for the Birmingham Stallions. On the team, Mevis made 20 of 21 attempts, which is about 95.2% of his field goals.

Jets should think about adding a veteran kicker

Bringing in a veteran kicker could help the Jets this summer.

Adding a kicker like free-agent Eddy Pineiro would be good for the Jets, as he is a veteran who has been around for a while and could help lead these young guys.

His most recent opportunity was last season in Carolina, where he made 22 of 26 attempts from the field and 94.3% of his extra points. He is a guy who can push Davis and Mevis to be better, which is exactly what they need.

The Jets should add somebody else to this roster, someone who can push the team to reach its potential. Kicker is a position that needs consistency, and Pineiro is a guy who could bring that.