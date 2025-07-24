Jets’ veteran backup quarterback has major opportunity to step up

Justin Fields went down with a toe injury Thursday on the second day of Jets’ training camp, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of Jets fans. Although this hurts, they have a guy on the roster who can hold it down until Fields returns.

Tyrod Taylor is an experienced veteran

With Fields going down, this means veteran backup Tyrod Taylor needs to step up.

Tyrod has plenty of experience. His most recent playing days were in 2023 with the other New York team. With the Giants, Tyrod put up 1,341 yards and five touchdowns, along with 197 yards on the ground in five games started.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Having experience playing in New York is critical for a player, as the stakes are ramped up in the big market. However, this injury to Fields likely will not force Taylor into the starting lineup for Week 1. The Jets announced that he will be “day to day” with the injury and that Fields “avoided serious injury and significant missed time.”

Taylor will, however, still have to lead this team in camp for the time being.

Justin Fields will return, but the Jets need quality quarterback play now

Taylor is a player the Jets signed last season to be a quality backup, but this year, he needs to step up immediately.

Fields will be returning relatively soon. But in the meantime, the show must go on. The Jets need a veteran who can continue moving forward with this team.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Taylor will help this team continue in the ways they need him to. He plays a similar style of football to Fields, although he does run less.

For however long Fields is going to miss, Taylor might be the perfect replacement. A veteran who can keep the team composed and someone who can continue believing in their philosophy on offense.