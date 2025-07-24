Jets’ Justin Fields suffers dislocated toe during training camp practice

Some scary news came out of the Jets’ training camp today, with reports of Justin Fields suffering a lower leg injury. The report was later clarified to be a dislocated toe — far from the worst-case scenario.

Fields goes down in the team period

The Jets were running team drills, as the injury was suffered on the first play. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Fields dropped back, got pressured, and then threw an incompletion.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Immediately after, Fields went down and hobbled off to the sideline. He was then placed on the trainers’ table, where they examined him, taking off his shoe and looking at the possible injury.

Coach Glenn says it is a toe injury

Head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media after practice, stating that Fields had suffered an injury to his toe on his right foot. Glenn believes this came from somebody stepping on him during the play, but isn’t certain.

Glenn also said that the team is still waiting for a further evaluation and that there is no certainty about how long Fields could be sidelined.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the injury is a dislocated non-big toe. He did not fracture the toe. The injury “could have been a lot worse.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

After the initial reports said that it was a lower leg injury, fans were worried. This scenario felt like a few years back with another Jets quarterback.

However, for now, everyone fans will hope Fields comes back sooner rather than later, and that he is healthy when he does.