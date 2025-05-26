Jets planning to give young star receiver the football ‘as much as possible’ in 2025

OTAs are underway for the New York Jets, and Aaron Glenn has spoken to the media. And when he spoke about the offense, one thing was clear: the Jets are making it a priority to get Garrett Wilson the football.

The Jets plan on making Garrett Wilson the focal point of the offense

“We’re going to give him the ball as much as possible,” Glenn said after Wednesday’s practice. “That’s it.”

This plan is obviously smart, as Wilson is one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. His RAC ability is phenomenal, and he seemingly always gets open in the middle of the field.

How will Wilson be utilized this season?

But how will the Jets scheme him open? Perhaps taking advantage of a strong running game, using a lot of play action, and taking bigger shots with Wilson. Breece Hall and Braylon Allen, along with Fields, should force teams to bring more guys in the box to stop them, freeing up the receivers.

People may question Fields’ deep accuracy, but I have confidence in him to get the job done. Garrett knows how to free himself open and help out his quarterback when running routes. He makes the QB’s job easier.

The screen game will also be used a lot, as Fields loves to get the ball out of his hand quickly, letting the receivers run loose. More defenders will be in the box, allowing the quick game to be more effective on the outsides.

Screens will be this offense’s bread and butter, as I expect Engstrand to scheme open their players immediately to let them run. Their athletic lineman will allow cutback lanes and explosive ones for passes behind the line of scrimmage.

The Fields-Wilson combo will be exciting

In every offense, getting the best player is probably a smart idea. But this is even more true for the Jets, because of the talent they have around Wilson. A lot of run-first players on this offense, which will make defensive coaches focus in on their run-stopping scheme, freeing up playmakers like Wilson.

Wilson also hasn’t really clicked with any of his prior Jets quarterbacks. The last time he had chemistry with his quarterback was in college.

This is perfect because his quarterback in college at Ohio State was none other than Fields.

Fields will know most of Wilson’s tendencies, allowing the two to be on the same page more times than not.

This offense will surprise a lot of people this upcoming season, and I think the main reason is because of Wilson. We will see a superstar arise from New York.