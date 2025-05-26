2025-26 Jets Schedule Preview: Biggest Matchups and Playoff Potential

This upcoming season will be a fun one for the New York Jets, with a lot of winnable games on their schedule. Some enticing games lie ahead, with matchups against former Jets possibly being on the schedule early.

Let’s take a look at the schedule for the coming season and see what could be some of the best games of 2025-2026.

Week 1 vs Steelers

Starting off with an exciting game here with the Steelers coming into East Rutherford. Aaron Rodgers is still unsigned, but it seems likely he will become the quarterback in Pittsburgh. Fields vs Rodgers, but both on new teams. This has the makings of a very good football game between two competitive teams.

Week 2 vs Bills

The Bills are coming to MetLife early this season, as they take on the Jets in Week 2. This will be a big early test for the Jets, as the Bills are poised to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season. Could the Jets steal an early one from the Bills, helping them climb the ranks in the division? We’ve seen much crazier than that. Overall, a fun division game.

Week 3 at Buccaneers

From New Jersey to Miami, the Jets travel down to the south and take on the Buccaneers. This is another big test for the Jets, especially the defense, as Baker Mayfield and company have a high-powered offense and will look to display it in their home opener. This will also be the first away game of the season for the Jets, so we get to see them play without having their fans behind them.

Week 4 at Dolphins (Primetime)

Staying in Florida, the Jets take on Miami in a Monday Night Football primetime game. A big game here for the Jets, as they get the opportunity to show everyone their abilities in a primetime game. Another opportunity for Gang Green to take an in-division game from their rivals, as this seems to be another winnable game for the Jets.

Week 5 vs Cowboys

Heading back to MetLife in Week 5, as the Jets take on the Dallas Cowboys. Last year, both of these teams disappointed a bit from their expectations. With a lot of Cowboys fans in the New Jersey/New York area, like everywhere else, I would expect this game to be packed. A fun game here, as both teams look to prove they are ready to compete.

Week 6 vs Broncos* (London Primetime)

The Jets play another game outside the United States in 2025, as they take on the Broncos in London. Very cool opportunity for the players, coaching staff, and London fans as they are able to watch some of the best compete in a big game. I think that this game will be a lot closer than people expect, as many expect the Broncos to take a huge leap. Do not sleep on the Jets here.

Week 7 vs Panthers

Back into the states, and back at home, the Jets take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Bryce Young is looking to build on his good end of the season in 2025, and here is a big test for him. A quality defense for the New York Jets, and a young quarterback for the Panthers. This could be another win in the books for the Jets.

Week 8 at Bengals

Joe Burrow and company host the Jets here in an AFC matchup in week 8. The Jets will look to try and force the Bengals to run the ball, and get the ball out of Burrow, Chase, and Higgins’ hands. This will be a tough one for the Jets, but the Bengals’ defense is a little shaky. They may be able to find their weaknesses and make them evident in this game.

Week 9 – Bye Week

A bye week in the middle of the season could be big for the Jets, as they have now gone through about half of their season. A good healing opportunity for any nagging injuries, and they have more time to prepare for next week.

Week 10 vs Browns

The Browns have been in the media nonstop as of late, mainly because nobody really knows what their quarterback situation is going to look like. By this time in the season, I expect them to have picked a starter out and ridden with him. But they could also turn it over to one of their rookies at this point, as they do not project to be a great team. Maybe the Jets get to play a rookie quarterback in his opener, especially with them having a bye the week before?

Week 11 at Patriots (Primetime)

Primetime versus a division rival is always fun, and that is exactly what we have here. The Jets headed to Foxborough to take on the Patriots. This is their first matchup of the season, and it will be different from previous seasons. The Patriots are much improved, and the Jets had a coaching overhaul. This will be a very good matchup for everyone to see.

Week 12 at Ravens

A very tough game here for the Jets, as I believe the Ravens are the top team they have to face on their schedule. Baltimore will be a tough place to play, with their high-energy fans and their tough offensive attack. This will be a hard game for the Jets, but the Jets have built a good defense that could compete with anyone.

Week 13 vs Falcons

The Jets come back to New York and host the Falcons, headed by quarterback Michael Penix. This will be a good game, and I expect this to be a high scorer. I like this matchup a lot for both games, but in the end, the Jets’ defense will overpower this offense.

Week 14 vs Dolphins

The Dolphins and Jets play again, but this time back at home. This starts a run of games that I believe will be very favorable for the Jets and could help them make a big playoff push. At this point in the season, and with the matchups they have ahead, I expect the run game to take off.

Week 15 at Jaguars

The Jets are heading back down to Florida, as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence versus the team he almost had the chance of getting drafted to in 2021. He also takes on 2021 Draft counterpart Justin Fields, who was just taken a few picks after Lawrence. This will be a good game for the Jets, and I expect this to gather a lot of attention later in the season.

Week 16 at Saints

The Saints are in a very weird position this season, as Derek Carr has just recently retired due to shoulder issues. That leaves the most important position up for grabs, as it looks like it’ll be a competition between Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler. I expect this game to be very winnable for New York.

Week 17 vs Patriots

I am a fan of both of these Patriots games this season, as this time it is a home game for New York. A home game late in this season could be big for the Jets, as hopefully, they could be making a Wildcard push around this time. If that is the case, beating their division rival here would be HUGE.

Week 18 at Bills

Week 18, the regular season finale, the Jets are going into Buffalo and the freezing cold to take on the Bills. An in-division game that favors the Bills here also favors them due to the weather. At this point, it feels like all games in Buffalo will be around 10 degrees and snowy. The Jets will look to use their quality rushing attack to try and carve through this new and improved run defense of the Bills.